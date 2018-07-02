China's new laser-powered rifle can literally set you on fire

Getty Images

In China, if you upset the government, you could be burned. Literally.

Researchers in the country have reportedly developed a prototype laser assault rifle of similar dimensions to an AK-47, dubbed the ZKZM-500, according to South China Morning Post.

The difference is that ZKZM-500 can reportedly set a person on fire -- by using lasers. From 800 metres (about half a mile) away or less, the rifle can burn through a target's clothes and skin and, if their clothes are flammable, set them on fire, according to a scientist who spoke to the Post.

The weapon reportedly weighs about 3 kilograms (6.6lbs) with a calibre of 15 millimetres, powered by rechargeable lithium batteries that allow 1,000 zaps at 2 seconds a go.

Despite that information, the weapon has been described as "non-lethal", according to a document released last month on the Public Service Platform for National Civil-Military Integration, cited by the Post, suggesting that's because the laser rifle doesn't have the same consequences as a gun.

ZKZM-500 is reportedly ready for mass production for China's military and police only, according to the Post, but maker ZKZM Laser hasn't found a licensed partner yet.

This is just another example of not-so-friendly tech coming out of China's modern-day dystopia. The government plans to install RFID chips into new Chinese-market cars to track a vehicle's location, and has been using bird drones, each equipped with a high-definition camera, for surveying its citizens, each of whom it plans to give a personal score based on behaviour by 2020.

