James Martin/CNET

The new iPhones, Apple TV and Apple Watch are coming to Asia, and they will arrive the same time as in the US.

If you're living in Bahrain, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan, preorders for the iPhone X (as in "ten") will begin on Oct. 27 and the device will arrive in stores Nov. 3.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will come earlier. In China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan, preorders open this Friday, Sept. 15, and arrive in stores on Sept. 22. In Bahrain and India, however, the phones won't arrive until Sept. 29.

The iPhone X, as well as the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, will be available in 64GB and 256GB versions. The iPhone X sports a larger 5.8-inch OLED display and doesn't have a home button. The phone also features dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with optical image stabilisation and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. Check out our hands-on for more information.



iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Available from Sept. 22 iPhone X

Available from Nov. 3 Bahrain Sept. 29 ✓ China ✓ ✓ Hong Kong ✓ ✓ India Sept. 29 ✓ Japan ✓ ✓ Singapore ✓ ✓ Taiwan ✓ ✓

The iPhone maker also released the third generation of the Apple Watch, as well as Nike and Hermes editions. They're not available in every country, so some traveling may be required if you really yearn for the Hermes, for instance.



Series 3 (GPS+Cellular)

Available from Sept. 22 Series 3 (GPS)

Available from Sept. 22 Nike+

Limited availability on Oct. 5 Hermès

Available from Sept. 22 China ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Hong Kong

✓ ✓

India

Sept. 29 ✓

Japan ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Singapore

✓ ✓

Taiwan

✓ ✓

Thailand

Sept. 29 ✓



Apple has also brought 4K to its Apple TV and is working with streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, to bring 4K titles to the service. Apple TV 4K will launch in the US and "21 additional countries and regions" on Sept. 22, according to Apple, although it doesn't specify where. It will be released worldwide at a later date.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet?