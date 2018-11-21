Chilling Adventures of Sabrina turkey basting gets sexy in Netflix spot

If you don't know Gavin Leatherwood or how to prep for Thanksgiving dinner, here's a Netflix promo you might want to check out.

In the Thanksgiving-themed promo for the streaming service's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Leatherwood prepares a table of traditional holiday dishes. Leatherwood plays Nicholas Scratch, a warlock and potential love interest in the series who helps Sabrina on her journey to find herself. The steamy promo features a large serving of sultry looks and Leatherwood's biceps.

So, if watching football on Thanksgiving isn't your thing, Netflix wants to remind you Sabrina is an option. Google Play is offering every movie for $1 each on Thanksgiving Day.

Oh, and if you actually need help making Thanksgiving dinner, here are some tips from professional chefs that'll help you keep it all under control.