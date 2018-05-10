While Kanye West was the talk of Twitter last week thanks to some characteristically outlandish outbursts, Childish Gambino is blowing up YouTube thanks to his, you know, music.

This Is America is Gambino's latest single, and its lauded video clip has racked up 55 million views in just four days. Of those, 12.9 million were in the first 24 hours, which a YouTube spokeswoman said makes it one of the top 10 music video debuts of the year.

The clip has been heavily dissected around the internet since its debut on Sunday, such that any attempt to briefly explain it would be futile. If you've not already seen it, it's well worth a click:

This is America was the most viewed music video of the day for three days straight (on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday), and comes on the cusp of the rapper/actor/comedian/singer/director/producer/DJ's appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Gambino, who goes by his real name of Donald Glover when he's not rapping or singing, will play a young Lando Calrissian, and people are excited about it.

As if his resume isn't obnoxiously impressive enough, next year he'll voice Simba in Disney's Lion King remake. Damn, Bino.