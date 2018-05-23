Childish Gambino and Cardi B make Spotify's Songs of Summer list

Chesnot / Getty Images

It's almost summer -- in the northern hemisphere, at least -- and Spotify is keeping up a recent tradition of predicting which songs are going to dominate when the warm weather rolls around.

In a playlist out Wednesday, Spotify's predictions for 2018's Songs of Summer include tracks from Drake, Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams, Camila Cabello and Cardi B.

Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, is on the list too. His video for "This is America" has more than 174 million views on YouTube since it came out earlier in May. In addition to rapping and singing, Glover plays Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opens this weekend.

In a blog post, Spotify explained it looks at a variety of factors like a song's upward trajectory, how much buzz it's generating, chart performance and good, old-fashioned gut instinct.

"Some songs just have that inexplicable summer magic," the blog post said.