'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' actor is sorry about punching that porg

Lucasfilm

The recent TV ad for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is full of drama -- Luke Skywalker back on the Millennium Falcon, Rey wielding a lightsaber and Finn shouting "Woo!" But the super-short 15-second video ends with a quick laugh -- the new squeaking porg creature gets knocked over by a frustrated Chewbacca.

But even though porgs are pretend, the actor playing Chewbacca feels bad about backhanding one of them.

"I definitely felt bad about pushing the porg aside so violently like I did," actor Joonas Suotamo told USA Today on Friday.

Due to a major plot spoiler that you most certainly know about from "The Force Awakens," Chewie is going to need company aboard the Millennium Falcon, and perhaps the porg is trying to fill that bill.

"Like any relationship, it needs some work, and Chewie doesn't warm up very fast to anything," Suotamo said. "He'll need some encouragement. I think the porgs need to initiate the friendliness."

Remember, porgs: When it comes to onboard games, let the Wookiee win.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be in theaters worldwide on Dec. 14.