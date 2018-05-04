In new Solo clip, Chewbacca is older, and wiser than Han about flying

Watch this brand-new clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story.



See the film in theaters May 25 and get tickets now: https://t.co/hNx4uSEDyf. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/CluDc7D2L9 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2018

If Chewbacca can make 190 years old look this good, age really is just a number.

The latest Solo: A Star Wars Story movie clip revealed Friday expands on a brief exchange glimpsed in an earlier trailer: One where Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) learns that his new BFF Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) is 190 years old and looks great (for reference, Wookieepedia says Wookiees have an average lifespan of 400 years).

Now we know the moment comes as Han and Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke) are piloting the Millennium Falcon around space rocks while a TIE fighter pursues them. Han asks for power to be diverted to the "rear deflector shield" and Chewie immediately goes to work, surprising Han who wonders how the Wookiee knew how to fly.

Qi'ra then immediately stands up and lets Chewbacca co-pilot away, and she heads elsewhere to help out Lando (Donald Glover).

The clip hit the internet on the same day as the May the 4th Star Wars Day holiday, and as tickets went on sale for Solo.

