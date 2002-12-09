CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

CheckFree president, COO leaves

The president and chief operating officer of CheckFree is leaving the company to seek a new job as a chief executive officer, company executives said Monday. Peter F. Sinisgalli, who joined the e-commerce software company in 1996, will leave on January 31.

CheckFree said it would not replace Sinisgalli. The heads of each of company division will report directly to Chairman and CEO Pete Kight.

