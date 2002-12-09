CheckFree president, COO leaves

The president and chief operating officer of CheckFree is leaving the company to seek a new job as a chief executive officer, company executives said Monday. Peter F. Sinisgalli, who joined the e-commerce software company in 1996, will leave on January 31.
CheckFree said it would not replace Sinisgalli. The heads of each of company division will report directly to Chairman and CEO Pete Kight.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.