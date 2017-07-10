Jason Cipriani/CNET

Not to be outdone by Amazon's big Prime Day promotion, electronics retailer Best Buy also has a bunch of high-tech deals up its sleeve. The list of discounted gear includes everything from Apple Watches, Roomba robot vacuums, iPhones, headphones, and HDTVs.

The bulk of the sale kicks off tomorrow (Tuesday 7/11) though some products are already on sale today. Check out the list below to see if any of these gizmos catches your fancy.