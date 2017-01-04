Chat at your Neato robot over Facebook for cleaner floors

The notion of becoming Facebook friends with your robot vacuum may sound strange. If you spend a great deal of time chatting via Facebook messenger or interacting with corporate Chatbots though, it just might be worth your while. Neato Robotics just enabled the ability for its flagship product, the Botvac Connected, to listen out for your Facebook messages and respond accordingly.

Specifically you'll be able to link your own personal Botvac Connected model to your Facebook profile. Once that's done, all it takes to kick the robot vacuum into cleaning mode is a quick text message such as, "Start cleaning" to launch the machine into action. You can also halt the gadget by entering, "Stop cleaning" into the Neato Facebook Chatbot text field.Other commands available to you include, "help" or "Support" to poke Neato Robotic's tech support team for solving any technical issues.