Chart: Tax-exempt tech influence

Silicon money: How do tech firms buy influence in Washington?
Nonprofits, trade associations
March 28, 2006 4:00 AM PST
Some companies and groups that want to lobby Congress exercise their influence indirectly, through nonprofit organizations.
|Top Earner
|Second-to-top Earner
|Third-to-top Earner
|Organization
|Year filled
|Total revenue
|Total assets
|Name, title
|Salary
|Name, title
|Salary
|Name, title
|Salary
|Select funders
|ACLU Foundation
|2004
|48,731,320
|216,743,385
|Steven Shapiro, legal director
|166,036
|Linda Hills, director of affliliate support
|156,696
|Emily Tynes, director of communication
|156,696
|Cannot disclose
|American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research
|2003
|24,934,545
|51,191,488
|Christopher DeMuth, president and trustee
|535,000
|David Gerson, executive vice president
|290,000
|Kevin Hassett, scholar
|152,500
|Individual donors, foundations, corporations (not named in annual report)
|American Library Association
|2004
|45,338,474
|50,503,470
|Keith Fiels, executive director
|193,628
|Mary Ghikas, senior associate executive director
|156,917
|Gregory Calloway, associate executive director
|139,235
|Membership dues, Verizon Communications, Walgreens
|American Registry for Internet Numbers
|2004
|8,635,824
|18,018,062
|Ray Plzak, president
|179,400
|John Curran, temporary president
|25,500
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|The Apache Software Foundation
|2003
|2,875
|112,187
|No paid employees
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Individual donors
|Association for Competitive Technology
|2003
|1,174,275
|36,203
|Jonathan Zuck, president
|150,000
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|eBay, Microsoft, Oracle, Orbitz, VeriSign
|The Brookings Institution
|2002
|11,384,194
|227,650,396
|Strobe Talbott, president
|332,138
|James Steinberg, director of foreign-policy studies
|215,300
|Thomas Mann, senior fellow
|191,500
|n/a
|Business Software Alliance
|2003
|42,144,806
|17,132,533
|Robert Holleyman, president
|452,670
|Scott Van Hove, vice president of global operations
|239,657
|n/a
|n/a
|Cannot disclose
|Cato Institute
|2004
|12,975,701
|19,199,500
|Edward Crane, president and CEO
|382,076
|David Boaz, executive vice president
|185,000
|William Niskanen, chairman
|142,000
|Comcast, FedEx, GM, Honda, Mazda, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, The Economist, Time Warner, Toyota, VeriSign, Verizon Communications, Volkswagen, Wal-Mart Stores
|CTIA
|2004
|11,964,938
|49,911,641
|Thomas Wheeler, president and CEO
|882,111
|Steve Berry, senior vice president
|314,906
|Michael Altschul, senior vice president and general counsel
|278,494
|no reponse
|Center for Democracy and Technology
|2004
|2,792,856
|1,719,437
|Jerry Berman, president
|223,111
|James Dempsey, executive director
|132,511
|John Morris, director
|110,605
|Time Warner, AT&T, EarthLink, eBay, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Verizon Communications, Yahoo
|Center for Strategic and International Studies
|2004
|22,951,014
|36,362,814
|John Hamre, president and CEO
|375,000
|Kurt Campbell, senior vice president and director
|182,115
|Robin Niblett, executive vice president and director
|154,423
|U.S. government, foundations, corporations (not named in annual report)
|Computer & Communications Industry Association
|2004
|23,287,285
|20,803,494
|Edward Black, president and CEO
|980,000
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Cannot disclose
|Computer Professionals for Social Responsibility
|2003
|242,060
|150,928
|Susan Evoy, managing director
|34,650
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Individual donors
|Computing Technology Industry Association
|2003
|46,501,495
|59,647,312
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Consumer Alert
|2004
|217,089
|37,190
|Frances Smith, executive director
|55,000
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|No response
|Consumer Electronics Association
|2004
|48,332,062
|81,411,442
|Gary Shapiro, president and CEO
|522,803
|Dan Deignan, treasurer
|210,774
|Jerry Kalov, industry executive advisor
|75,000
|Majority of revenue comes from trade shows
|Council on Competitiveness
|2004
|2,508,595
|447,845
|Deborah Wince-Smith, president
|211,037
|Debra Van Opstal, secretary
|132,632
|Mohamed Khan, director of information technology
|98,961
|No response
|Electronic Frontier Foundation
|2003
|2,068,549
|954,499
|Shari Steele, executive director
|135,000
|Cindy Cohn, legal director
|111,858
|Lee Tien, senior staff attorney
|83,893
|MacArthur Foundation, Parker Family Foundation, Google, Red Hat
|Electronic Privacy Information Center
|2004
|1,112,989
|1,602,058
|Marc Rotenberg, president
|97,400
|David Sobel, general counsel
|91,200
|n/a
|n/a
|EarthLink, Ford Foundation, Open Society Institute, Red Hat, Sun Microsystems
|Entertainment Software Association
|2004
|18,335,764
|21,371,509
|Douglas Lowenstein, president
|620,250
|Patricia Vance, ratings board president
|361,563
|Gail Markels, senior vice president and general counsel
|310,500
|Cannot disclose
|Foresight Nanotech Institute
|2003
|536,675
|509,677
|Christine Peterson, president
|67,500
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|The Waitt Family Foundation
|Free Software Foundation
|2004
|860,328
|833,128
|Bradley Kuhn, executive director
|59,319
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Individual donors
|The Heritage Foundation
|2003
|31,522,575
|128,754,007
|Edwin Feulner, Jr., president and CEO
|280,776
|Phillip Truluck, executive vice president
|181,434
|Stuart Butler, vice president
|143,908
|Pfizer, Altria Group, Boeing, Chevron Texaco, Bristol-Myers Squibb, General Motors, Ford Motor, various individual donors.
|Information Technology Industry Council
|2004
|5,558,681
|4,085,890
|Rhett Dawson, president
|412,310
|Ralph Hellman, senior vice president
|274,654
|Joshua Ackil, vice president
|131,269
|No response
|Internet Content Rating Association
|2003
|820,019
|363,865
|Stephen Balkam, CEO
|119,622
|Mary Lou Kenny, North America director
|102,700
|n/a
|n/a
|Verizon Foundation
|Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers
|2003
|7,045,712
|4,911,369
|Stuart Lynn, president and CEO
|257,139
|Paul Twomey, president and CEO
|169,881
|Teresa Swinehart, attorney
|137,583
|n/a
|Internet Society
|2002
|2,964,767
|5,026,664
|Lynn St. Amour, president and CEO
|224,059
|Martin Kupres, manager
|95,638
|Lynn Duval, finance director
|95,638
|n/a
|Motion Picture Association of America
|2003
|51,533,640
|37,818,824
|Jack Valenti, president and CEO
|1,473,997
|Simon Varsky, executive vice president
|380,351
|William Murray, executive vice president
|379,559
|Walt Disney, Sony Pictures, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Fox Filmed Entertainment, Universal Studios, Warner Bros.
|National Institute on Media and the Family
|2003
|351,193
|220,641
|David Walsh, president
|115,267
|Beth Zeilinger, staff
|61,443
|Douglas Gentile, researcher
|47,708
|McKnight Foundation, USA Values-Character Development Program, Dubbs & Omeara, CaDan
|National Law Center for Children and Families
|2004
|417,115
|234,376
|Bruce Taylor, president
|110,871
|Carol Santi, senior counsel
|56,234
|n/a
|n/a
|Not available
|National Venture Capital Association
|2003
|5,386,735
|6,612,935
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Online Policy Group
|2002
|44,621
|34,229
|No paid employees
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Individual donors
|Open Source Applications Foundation
|2003
|9,843,765
|6,818,399
|John Anderson, software architect
|164,975
|Morgan Sagen, software architect
|139,628
|Kathryn Parlante, software architect
|124,625
|n/a
|Open Source Initiative
|2002
|n/a
|19,956
|no paid employees
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Individual donors
|Privacy Foundation
|2003
|197,186
|156,636
|Stephen Keating, executive director
|54,992
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|No real funders; affiliated with the University of Denver
|Privacy Rights Clearinghouse
|2004
|541,399
|245,462
|Michael Shames, executive director
|75,482
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Rose Foundation Privacy Rights Fund, California Consumer Protection Foundation, Amazon.com, Consumer Federation of America, private donors, settlement funds
|Progress & Freedom Foundation
|2004
|3,128,646
|934,776
|Raymond Gifford, president
|235,000
|Thomas Lenard, senior fellow and vice president
|213,000
|Garland McCoy, treasurer
|195,000
|Cannot disclose
|Public Knowledge
|2004
|684,213
|n/a
|Gigi Sohn, president
|122,800
|John Mitchell, director
|55,681
|n/a
|n/a
|John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation
|Recording Industry Association of America
|2003
|46,386,219
|27,665,291
|Cary Sherman, president
|1,005,000
|Mitch Bainwol, CEO
|844,231
|n/a
|n/a
|Membership dues from record labels
|Telecommunications Industry Association
|2003
|26,488,964
|14,637,788
|Matthew Flanigan, president
|613,504
|Anna Amselle, vice president for finance
|112,750
|n/a
|n/a
|Membership dues (companies include 3M, Apple Computer, Canon, Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Nokia, Verizon Wireless)
|Truste
|2003
|2,673,661
|713,166
|Fran Maier, executive director
|222,047
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Time Warner, DoubleClick, Intuit, Microsoft
|VON Coalition
|2004
|68,610
|55,819
|No paid employees
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Intel, Microsoft, AT&T, T-Mobile, Cisco Systems, Covad Communications, EarthLink, MCI, Level 3 Communications, Skype Technologies
Source: Form 990s filed with the Internal Revenue Service by each organization
