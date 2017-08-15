Getty Images

In the wake of the tragedy in Virginia, several tech leaders serving on advisory boards for President Donald Trump appear to be standing pat.

This comes after Kenneth Frazier, CEO of pharmaceutical giant Merck, resigned Monday from the Presidential Committee on American Manufacturing, saying in a statement, "America's leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry, and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal."

In defiant response, Trump attacked Frazier for resigning on Twitter.

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Frazier's decision capped off the heaps of criticism Trump drew for not specifically condemning the Ku Klux Klan, Neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups that descended on Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend in the name of a rally called "Unite the Right." Instead he said, "we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides."

There are several tech leaders also on Trump's manufacturing council, including Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, GE Chairman Jeff Immelt, Dell CEO Michael Dell and Corning CEO Wendell Weeks. Another tech leader, IBM CEO Ginny Rometty, serves on a separate council, the President's Strategic and Policy Forum.

It doesn't appear as if any of them will be following Frazier.

Latest controversy

Frazier isn't the first to dump Trump's boards. Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, left both of the aforementioned councils in June after the US withdrew from the Paris Agreement regarding climate change. Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick also left a council in February in response to the president's immigration ban.

The nation's attention was drawn to Charlottesville on Saturday when a supremacist group showed up to protest the city's attempt to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee, prompting counter protesters in response. The rally ended in tragedy when a white supremacist drove a car into a crowd of protesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 others.

Trump spoke again Monday about the events in Charlottesville, saying "racism is evil," and finally mentioning the KKK and the other supremacist groups.

But Roy Gutterman, a free speech professor at Syracuse University, thinks the president gave a "grudging condemnation."

No change

What do the CEOs serving on the council say? Their companies didn't offer much insight.

"With more than 100,000 employees in the United States, it is important for GE to participate in the discussion on how to drive growth and productivity in the US" the company said in statement Monday. "Therefore, Jeff Immelt will remain on the Presidential Committee on American Manufacturing while he is the Chairman of GE."

Ditto for Dell's chief Michael Dell, said Lauren Lee, a company spokeswoman.

"There's no change in Dell engaging with the Trump administration and governments around the world to share our perspective on policy issues that affect our company, customers and employees," she said.

Intel declined to comment and IBM and Corning didn't respond to multiple requests for comment.

One CEO not serving on any of Trump's board, Apple's Tim Cook, tweeted Monday that America must take a stand against racist violence.

We’ve seen the terror of white supremacy & racist violence before. It's a moral issue - an affront to America. We must all stand against it — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 14, 2017

All for show

The reason why there may be reluctance to leave is because some CEOs still view being asked by a sitting president to join a council, committee or task force "a tremendous honor" to help serve their country, according to Gutterman.

Jon Krosnick, a political science professor at Stanford University, said many company heads know that some presidential invites to boards are "really more for show than substance." Some may never officially meet or help influence policy, he added.

Krosnick thinks that if any CEOs were tempted to step down from any councils, Trump's comments on Monday may have persuaded them to stay on board.

But at what point does being associated with the stigma over a Trump controversy override that "honor"? Kalanick quit the economic advisory council after Uber got ensnared in the protests over the immigration ban.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, who has been urging tech companies to diversify, said in a statement that other CEOs must stand up, speak out and take principled and brave action.

"Silence is betrayal," he said. "Which side are you on?"

