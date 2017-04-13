Comedian Charlie Murphy remembered by fans and the famous

Comedian and screenwriter Charlie Murphy, the older brother of Eddie Murphy, died Wednesday of leukemia at age 57, according to multiple media outlets.

Murphy starred in and wrote for "Chappelle's Show," where he was well-known for "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories."

In perhaps the most famous of those sketches, Charlie and Eddie Murphy meet up with singer Prince (played by show namesake Dave Chappelle), and a basketball game and pancake breakfast follow. Prince later confirmed the sketch was based on a true story, and that he and his band did beat Murphy on the court (though the "Purple Rain" singer says he wasn't the one who made the pancakes).

Murphy also appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, worked with hip-hop group K-9 Posse, did voiceover work and co-wrote the films "Norbit" and "Vampire in Brooklyn," both of which starred his brother Eddie.

"Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie," the Murphy family said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won't be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us."

Murphy was remembered online by his fans and friends, which included many famous names.

Murphy's final tweet was a touching one, and has been retweeted more than 31,000 times, and liked more than 36,000 times.



