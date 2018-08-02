CNET también está disponible en español.

Channel Tony Stark with Littlebits' Marvel Avengers Hero Inventor Kit

Inventors, assemble! Learn to be a science superhero with this new high-tech gauntlet kit inspired by Marvel comics.

Build comic book-inspired gadgets with the new Marvel Avengers Hero Inventor Kit from Littlebits.

If you've ever wanted to train to be a Marvel inventor like Tony Stark and Shuri, the new kit from Littlebits could be your gateway to becoming the next superhero of science. 

The new Avengers Hero Inventor Kit helps kids (and adults) to create and customize high-tech hero gear using Littlebits electronic blocks, sensors, lights, stickers and more. 

Using the kit, kids can make a high-tech hero gauntlet with authentic Marvel Avengers sound effects, wearable tech sensors, and a customizable LED matrix light design.

"From creating circuits to introducing super powers like stealth mode, rainbow control, power boost, and more, the Avengers Hero Inventor Kit teaches kids about STEAM in a fun, accessible way," Ayah Bdeir, founder and CEO of Littlebits, said in a statement on Wednesday. 

The kit also has a free Avengers Hero Inventor app with over 18 in-app activities including various video instructions and tutorials. 

The activities are themed around the Avengers, including the Hulk, Black Widow, Black Panther, and Shuri, and tests kids on their abilities in light, speed, stealth, sound, coding, and more using their Littlebits creations. 

The new kit retails for $149.99 (roughly £115, AU$203), and starts shipping on Aug. 24.

