Was SoundCloud Saved by Chance (The Rapper)?

Music fans around the world were disappointed to hear about SoundCloud, a popular audio-sharing platform, laying off staff, closing offices and possibly shutting down in the next 80 days.

After hearing the news, Chance The Rapper wasn't having it. The Grammy Award-winning artist, who credits the site with his early success, tweeted out Thursday "I'm working on the SoundCloud thing." This glimmer of hope created a frenzy of buyout rumors.

I'm working on the SoundCloud thing — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2017

Today, Chance posted a cryptic tweet about a "very fruitful call" he had with Alex Ljung, SoundCloud's co-founder and CEO.

He confidently stated that "SoundCloud is here to stay," and SoundCloud's official Twitter account also tweeted out a similar sentiment, stating that it's not "going anywhere." The company affirmed the announcement with a blog post.

Just had a very fruitful call with Alex Ljung. @SoundCloud is here to stay. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 14, 2017

When asked for comment, SoundCloud verified that Chance talked with Ljung "to inquire about the rumors and speculation circulating" and confirmed that "SoundCloud is here to stay." The company hasn't provided details on how it plans to stay afloat.

Chance The Rapper is an independent artist and an active member of the SoundCloud community. He released his "Coloring Book" album on the streaming platform for free (after a short stint on Apple Music) and shouted out the company during his Grammy Award acceptance speech in February.

Considering he depends on streaming platforms to distribute his music (to this day Chance has yet to release a physical copy of any of his albums) his support and passion for SoundCloud comes as no surprise.

*airhorn* Spread the word: your music isn’t going anywhere. Neither are we. — SoundCloud (@SoundCloud) July 14, 2017

It's unclear exactly what part, if any, Chance played in SoundCloud's renewed reassurance of its prolonged existence.

There's no indication that he's an investor, so, at least for now, it seems like he's just being Chance - a nice guy that never fails to champion the streaming-age strategy.

