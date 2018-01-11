CNET también está disponible en español.

Culture

#CESBlackout, giant robots and the Wanderwatch (The 3:59, Ep. 338)

For our last day in Las Vegas, we talk about Wednesday's blackout at CES and our future robot overlords.

aeolus-robot-product-photos-3

One of the most memorable moments of CES 2018.

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

On today's podcast, we talk about:

  • An hours-long electricity outage at the world's largest tech show.
  • Big robots.
  • A play-focused smartwatch for kids called Wanderwatch that encourages them to put down their screens and play outside.
