CES 2019: Zmodo has a new security camera

Zmodo

The Snap Pro is Zmodo's new home security camera, on display at CES 2019.

Here's the overview:

Rechargeable battery



1080p HD resolution



180-degree lens



Can be used indoors or outdoors



Night vision



Two-way intercom



Motion sensor





We reviewed the Pivot back in 2016, another Zmodo camera that we saw at CES. But unlike the Pivot, which was a tethered indoor camera with panning capabilities, the Snap Pro is battery-powered and supposedly weatherproof.

Zmodo also has two new products on display at the tech conference -- the Tune thermostat and the Flow water valve.

