CES 2019: Watch the LG press conference live, Monday, 8 a.m. PT

The CES 2019 show floor opens on Tuesday, Jan. 8. But the Sunday and Monday before are jam-packed with announcements that set the stage for tech's biggest show of the year. That's especially true for Monday, Jan. 6: "Press day" is comprised of at least a dozen press conferences, starting at 8 a.m. PT sharp (11 a.m. ET, 4 p.m. UK) with LG.

You can watch the complete press conference live here -- the beginning of CNET's all-day livestream video coverage from Las Vegas.

Note, too, that there will be a second big LG event later in the day. LG Electronics President and CTO Dr. I.P. Park will be delivering the first CES 2019 keynote at 6:30 p.m. PT, with a focus squarely on the future of AI. You can watch that live, too.

What to expect from LG at CES 2019

LG has followed in its recent tradition of pre-announcing many of its biggest CES products in the days ahead of the show. Here's what the company has already confirmed:

