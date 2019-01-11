CES 2019: This sleek-looking smart lighter helps you quit smoking

Slighter

A common New Year's resolution is to quit smoking. Unfortunately for most smokers, will power is often not enough on its own. Luckily, there are any number of products ranging from gum and hypnotism to patches and e-cigarettes that try to assist.

At CES 2019, a company from Lebanon named Slighter showcased its cigarette lighter that offers you a new way to quit. It learns when and how frequently you light up, then personalizes a plan for you. Over time, the Slighter purposely won't light to help you reduce the cigarettes you smoke one-by-one until you gradually reach your goal.

Sadly, I only got to see a prototype that was behind glass. A representative for Slighter assured me it can produce a flame.

You can share the data Slighter gathers via a phone app with friends and family for support. The app also displays how much money you've saved along the way to your goal.

The Slighter's hardware is striking. It has a metal band that gives the lighter an attractive outline of its sleek handgrip shape. On one side, is a tiny display that shows the number of times you light up and other data to help you quit.

Slighter was nominated for a clinical run with the French National Cancer Institute, Hygée Center of Cancer Prevention, and the Institute of Cancer in Lyon, France.

Like other cigarette cessation products, Slighter is no guarantee that you'll quit smoking. But it's exciting to see a company combining beautifully designed hardware and powerful software in a simple to use product.

You can preorder Slighter now for $129 which converts roughly £100 or AU$180. It is expected to ship by July 2019.

