CES 2019: The Rocking Bed is for adults that want to sleep like a baby

If this bed is rocking, it's to make you fall asleep faster.

The Rocking Bed uses movement to help you fall asleep faster.

Mark Russell, the founder of the US company Rocking Bed, was on a cruise ship and loved the gentle way the boat made his bed move back-and-forth. He said that the rocking motion helped him fall asleep faster. At CES, his company brought the Rocking Bed which rocks you asleep like a baby without having to be on a cruise ship.

The bed doesn't really rock, rather the frame glides the mattress smoothly back-and-forth. I tried the bed out for a few minutes in the middle of a packed exhibition hall and felt calm as well as relaxed when I got up. I'd be curious to see how this made me feel after sleeping on it.

Russell's observation on the effects of rocking motion during sleep is backed up by scientific studies done in Switzerland by Geneva University Hospital as well as pretty much anybody with a baby.

The Rocking Bed comes with legs and can be used as a base for your mattress. It can also replace a box spring and sit on your current bed frame. The rocking motion, controlled by a timer built into the the unit, ramps down the movement as the time ends. I like that the bed isn't dependent on a phone to control it. It's all about unplugging from the world and falling asleep faster.

There are frames for full-size, Queen or King sized mattresses. Each Rocking Bed costs $3,450 (roughly £2,700 or AU$4,800) and is available for purchase now from the company's website.

