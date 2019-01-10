CES 2019: The best headphones of the show

David Carnoy/CNET

CES 2019 hosts quite a few new headphones. From the cheap to the expensive. From over-the-ear headphones to in-the-ear earbuds, those things that go in your ear and allow you to listen to other things are well represented.

Some of the standouts include the $120 (roughly converting to £95, AU$170), the $400 (roughly £310, AU$555) Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANCs and the $300 (roughly £235, AU$415) Jabra Elite 85H. Take a look at the gallery above to get an idea of what's coming.

