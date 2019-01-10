CES 2019: Pint-size but powerful, the Mek Mini gaming desktop is smaller than a laptop

Sarah Tew/CNET

At CES 2019 we've seen superthin laptops, laptops with impossibly slim bezels and big-but-thin laptops. We've even seen desktop hardware crammed into a laptop. So why not a desktop gaming PC that's smaller than a laptop?

Enter the Mek Mini -- a $1,500 gaming powerhouse that measures roughly 10 by 10 by 5 inches. It's smaller than a 12-pack of beer and, having cradled it in my arms, I'd estimate that it weighs around 6 or 7 pounds (about 3 kg).

While it's not as compact as the Mac Mini, the Mek Mini is tiny compared with most other gaming desktop PCs. But it doesn't skimp on power. You get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, Intel's heavy-duty Core i7 processor and 16GB of DDR4 RAM -- specs similar to those of the company's towering Mek1, which Zotac showed off at CES last year.

All that hardware generates a lot of heat, and keeping things cool in the Mek Mini's small footprint required a fair amount of engineering. The case has 270 degrees of ventilation, with air intakes on the sides and at the bottom, as well as exhaust vents on the top and the rear to ensure sufficient flow.

Here's an overview of the specs:

Zotac Gaming/Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM



Six-core Intel Core i7-8700

16GB of DDR4 RAM (overclockable)

240GB NVMe M.2 SSD and 2TB SATA HDD

Killer AC 1550 Wi-Fi and dual Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5

HDMI 2.0b, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, DVI, USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 3.1

Programmable lights via Zotac's Spectra Lighting System software

Available Q1 2019 for $1,500 (about £1,170 or AU$2,090)

