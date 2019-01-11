CES 2019: Our 10 favorite products

LG OLED R rollable TVWe came, we saw, we chose. From the coolest products to the weirdest, we've pent a week sampling the technology wonderland that CES 2019 has to offer. And now, it's time to present CNET's picks for the best of CES.

There's a TV that magically rolls into a box, the most powerful gaming laptop we've ever seen, a pinpoint makeup applicator that "erases" your skin flaws, a smartwatch that's partially powered by your body heat and so much more.

Best TV: LG OLED R rollable TV

Best car tech: Audi/Disney Holoride

Best smart home tech: KitchenAid Smart Display

Best AI/smart assistant: Google Assistant's extensive 2019 upgrades, including Interpreter Mode and Google Assistant Connect

Best beauty tech: P&G Opté Precision Skincare System

Best emerging tech: Matrix Powerwatch 2

Best health tech: Omron HeartGuide

Best PC: Acer Swift 7

Best gaming gear: Alienware Area 51m

Best AR/VR tech: Vive Pro Eye

Watch CNET's Brian Cooley and Scott Stein count down the picks (above), and click through the gallery below to see all the details.

Robots, poop sensors and a dog food cannon: Why Tech West was the best place to experience CES 2019

CES 2019: Complete coverage of the world's biggest tech show