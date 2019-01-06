Interlogix has a home security touchscreen at CES that works with Alarm.com

Interlogix, a Carrier company, has some new home gadgets for CES 2019 that are designed to work with Alarm.com security systems.
The Simon control panel (pictured above) is your one-stop access to your home security system. Navigate around the panel via the touchscreen and check in on the status of your home security devices -- and make any necessary changes.
In addition to the Simon panel, Interlogix also introduced new door/window sensors, key fobs and motion detectors.
Like ADT, Vivint, AT&T Digital Life and other home security companies, Interlogix's systems are purchased and installed through professional dealers.
