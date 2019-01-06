CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Security Cameras

Interlogix has a home security touchscreen at CES that works with Alarm.com

The brand's Simon control panel is designed to work with Alarm.com home security systems.

image-simon-touchscreen

The Interlogix Simon touchscreen is designed to work with Alarm.com devices.

 Interlogix/Kitestring

Interlogix, a Carrier company, has some new home gadgets for CES 2019 that are designed to work with Alarm.com security systems.

The Simon control panel (pictured above) is your one-stop access to your home security system. Navigate around the panel via the touchscreen and check in on the status of your home security devices -- and make any necessary changes.

Read more

In addition to the Simon panel, Interlogix also introduced new door/window sensors, key fobs and motion detectors. 

Like ADT, Vivint, AT&T Digital Life and other home security companies, Interlogix's systems are purchased and installed through professional dealers. 

Now playing: Watch this: How to buy the right security camera for you
4:11

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.

Myfox Home Alarm

Next Article: Samsung in 2019: Get ready for foldable phones, 5G and more