Insta360

If you're a professional videographer looking for the best VR camera on the market, Insta360's massive Titan could be just the thing.

Sporting eight Micro Four Thirds sensors capable of taking up to 11K video resolution at 30 frames per second, the Titan is about the size of a basketball, and probably has the largest sensors of a VR camera in the market right now. Insta360 announced it Monday at CES 2019.

Besides shooting video at 11K, the Titan can also handle 10K resolution in 3D, or 11K 360-degree photos in both normal and 3D types. You can record 8K resolution in 60 fps and 5.3K at 120 fps. The Titan can also shoot 10-bit HDR video.

Other features include Insta360's software features, such as FlowState Stabilization, which lets you create stabilized videos without the need for gimbals. It will also have Farsight, a live monitoring system that lets you use a tablet or phone to preview the shoot.

The Titan will likely ship in April, with Insta360 planning to do a pilot program with select filmmakers before that happens. It will cost a whopping $15,000, which converts to about £11,800 or AU$21,0000.

Quick specs

Camera: 8 Micro Four Thirds sensors



Photos: 11K resolution, 3D and mono



Video: 11K at 30 fps, 10K in 3D, 8K at 60 fps and 5.3K at 120 fps.



Price: $15,000



