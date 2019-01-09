CES 2019: AireSone Junior is a tiny electronic stethoscope for your kids

AireSone

Keeping track of your kid's health is a lot easier when you have a wearable electronic stethoscope, and the AireSone Junior is exactly that.

Shaped like a button, it slots into a cover designed to appeal to kids 3-years-old and above with a cutesy design such as a bear, an owl or a frog. You can then attach the AireSone Junior to the outfit around the chest area. There will also be interactive storylines related to the characters to convince kids to wear the badges willingly when they are awake.

It tracks breathing and heart rate, and can detect wheezing and coughs, as well as alerting parents if it registers these symptoms, symptoms which can be a precursor to an asthma attack, especially when kids are sleeping. The AireSone Junior has a battery life of about 13 hours, and charges wirelessly.

Singapore-based AEvice, the makers behind AireSone Junior, told me that the device detects what it calls "micro-wheezing": tiny wheezes you don't normally hear (note that it's a word the company came up with to highlight how sensitive its devices are, and not an actual medical term). The company is currently working with doctors in Singapore and Australia to prescribe the device to vulnerable asthmatic children to help keep track of and manage their respiratory illness.

It will retail for $199 (about £155 and AU$280), and ships in June this year.

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.