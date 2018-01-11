CES 2018, day 3: Live from the CNET Stage in Las Vegas

CES is almost at an end, but you can still see a wealth of superb CNET live programming, right from our dedicated stage in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. A quick overview of the planned schedule is below (all times are Pacific), and you can watch the full day's worth of programming in the window above.
- 9:00 a.m. The 3:59 Show
- 9:30 a.m. U.S. Patent & Trademark Office
- 10:00 a.m. Best laptops of CES 2018
- 11:00 a.m. Best of CES 2018
- 1:00 p.m. Replacing your iPhone battery
- 1:30 p.m. Top Smart Home Tech of CES 2018
- 2:00 p.m. Cracking open a smart suitcase
- 2:30 p.m. Best TVs of CES 2018
- 3:00 p.m. ZDNet Panel with Jason Hiner
- 3:30 p.m. Top Appliances of CES 2018
- 4:00 p.m. Brian Tong Live Floor Tour
