CES 2018, day 1: Live from the CNET Stage in Las Vegas

The doors are open on the world's biggest tech trade show and CNET is live from the show floor.

The preliminaries are done, and now the real show can finally begin.

Today's the day the CES show floor opens, and CNET's kicking off the first of three days of live all-day programming from our stage in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. A quick overview of the planned schedule is below (all times are Pacific), and you can watch the full day's worth of programming in the window above. 

  • 9:00 a.m. The 3:59 Show
  • 9:30 a.m. Pong Table
  • 9:35 a.m. Samsung Booth Tour
  • 9:45 a.m. Loomo by Segway Robotics
  • 10:00 a.m. Mike Fasulo, Sony COO and President
  • 10:30 a.m. Kohler's smart bathroom
  • 10:45 a.m. Intel Booth Tour
  • 11:00 a.m. Honda's Robot concepts
  • 11:30 a.m. Smart Cities with Jason Hiner
  • 12:00 a.m. Intel Keynote (Replay)
  • 1:00 p.m. Sophia the Robot
  • 1:15 p.m. Usain Bolt
  • 1:30 p.m. Sleep Robot
  • 1:45 p.m. Skiin-Smart Underwear
  • 2:00 p.m. Beauty Tech With YouCam Makeup
  • 2:15 p.m. Hyperkin UltraGB Gaming
  • 2:30 p.m. PowerSpot power-over-distance wireless charger
  • 2:45 p.m. Scrabble Playing Robot
  • 3:00 p.m. The Next Big Thing: The Invisible Doctor
  • 4:00 p.m. Maingear 8K gaming
  • 4:15 p.m. Smart Swim Suit
  • 4:30 p.m. Vape Tech
  • 5:00 p.m. Best of CES Day 1 (With Brian tong and Scott Stein)
We'll be back with a similar slate of programming on Wednesday and Thursday, too.

CES 2018: Complete coverage of the world's biggest technology show from CNET.

The coolest new gadgets at CES 2018: Here are the best new announcements we've seen so far.

