CES 2018, day 1: Live from the CNET Stage in Las Vegas

The preliminaries are done, and now the real show can finally begin.

Today's the day the CES show floor opens, and CNET's kicking off the first of three days of live all-day programming from our stage in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. A quick overview of the planned schedule is below (all times are Pacific), and you can watch the full day's worth of programming in the window above.

9:00 a.m. The 3:59 Show



9:30 a.m. Pong Table



9:35 a.m. Samsung Booth Tour



9:45 a.m. Loomo by Segway Robotics



10:00 a.m. Mike Fasulo, Sony COO and President



10:30 a.m. Kohler's smart bathroom



10:45 a.m. Intel Booth Tour



11:00 a.m. Honda's Robot concepts



11:30 a.m. Smart Cities with Jason Hiner



12:00 a.m. Intel Keynote (Replay)



1:00 p.m. Sophia the Robot

1:15 p.m. Usain Bolt



1:30 p.m. Sleep Robot



1:45 p.m. Skiin-Smart Underwear



2:00 p.m. Beauty Tech With YouCam Makeup



2:15 p.m. Hyperkin UltraGB Gaming



2:30 p.m. PowerSpot power-over-distance wireless charger

2:45 p.m. Scrabble Playing Robot



3:00 p.m. The Next Big Thing: The Invisible Doctor

4:00 p.m. Maingear 8K gaming



4:15 p.m. Smart Swim Suit



4:30 p.m. Vape Tech



5:00 p.m. Best of CES Day 1 (With Brian tong and Scott Stein)



We'll be back with a similar slate of programming on Wednesday and Thursday, too.

