CES 2017 Robotics panel: 'Are they ready to help?'

Robots are already changing the world. They're going to shape it even more over the coming years (and decades), which is why we decided to gather a panel of robotics experts at CES 2017 to ask them about the past, present and future of robots. "Are they ready to help?" asks the question we hear the most from everyday people: When will robots be able to assist us the way we've seen in movies and TV?

Join CNET Senior Editor Ashley Esqueda and CNET Roadshow Editor-at-Large Tim Stevens as they co-moderate a panel at CES 2017 to ask that very question, and dive deeper into the world of robotics. Panelists include:

Steve Carlin, GM & Vice President of Marketing, SoftBank Robotics America

Terry Fong, Director, Intelligent Robotics Group, NASA

Steve Cousins, CEO & Founder, Savioke

Dr. Harry Floor, CEO, Jupiter 9 Productions

The panel takes place on Friday, January 6 at 3:30pm in North Hall N261. If you have a conference track badge and you're dying to know when you'll finally be able to buy that Rosie the Robot you've been dreaming of since you first saw "The Jetsons," we hope to see you there. You might even meet a couple of robots while you're there...