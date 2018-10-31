Castlevania showrunner may tackle Legend of Zelda show

Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda could be getting its own TV show, according to The Wrap.

Adi Shankar, who is executive producer of Netflix's Castlevania, which is also based on a video game, could be the show's producer.

Shankar posted on Instagram that he is "working with an iconic Japanese gaming company to adapt one of their iconic video games series into a series."

"We have nothing to announce on this topic," Nintendo of America said in a statement. Nintendo makes The Legend of Zelda.

First published Oct. 31 at 7:47 a.m. PT.

Update, 8:02 a.m. PT: Adds statement from Nintendo.