Carrier is back at CES, but this year it's all about air conditioners -- specifically its new 9,000-BTUH single-zone ductless system. Yes, I know it's winter in many parts of the world right now, but this snazzy system is making some pretty big claims about its cooling capabilities.

First up? Its energy rating. Carrier says its latest cooling appliance is the "most efficient" you can get in North America because of its "42 SEER" rating. According to the US Department of Energy, "Central air conditioners are rated according to their seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER). SEER indicates the relative amount of energy needed to provide a specific cooling output. Many older systems have SEER ratings of 6 or less."

At 42 SEER, Carrier's new air conditioner certainly sounds efficient, but of course we'd have to test it out ourselves to learn more. This model is also supposed to sense ambient humidity and make automatic adjustments for improved comfort. An integrated infrared sensor is there to sense motion, too, so it should even be able to tell when you're home or away.

Carrier hasn't said anything about pricing or third-party integrations for its new 9,000-BTUH single-zone ductless system, but the air conditioner is expected to be available starting this spring through Carrier's list of approved dealers.

