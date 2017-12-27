On the one-year anniversary of Carrie Fisher's death, fans and friends highlighted memories of her with a #CarrieOnForever hashtag on Twitter.

The Star Wars actress died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, just days after suffering a heart attack on a flight. Her mother, singer Debbie Reynolds, died a day later at age 84.

Fisher had already filmed her scenes for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which opened this month. The film credits include an onscreen dedication that reads, "in loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher."

Fisher's co-star Mark Hamill sparked the raft of tributes Wednesday with #CarrieOnForever. The dog in the image he tweeted is her beloved French bulldog, Gary, who inspired an alien in the film.

Fisher was recalled by many others as well.

I got to meet Carrie Fisher at a signing once. I was suited up as Boba Fett and got to escort her to the table. As I did so she leaned back and told me" I'm not saying that I'm drunk. But it's your job to catch me if I start to fall down today." #StarWars #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/QHbu9iosPH — Chris Gutierrez (@bullyart07) December 27, 2017

"No one's ever really gone"



I miss you so much, you'll always be my hero 💛 #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/dhY9adHNNY — ell misses carrie (@jedireyess) December 27, 2017

“Sometimes you can only find Heaven by slowly backing away from Hell”

That quote has got me through so much lately & it comes from my inspiration💚#CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/ZMvnJPmtm9 — Éirinn (@PanicatEirinn) December 27, 2017

Speaking of talented beautiful badasses... Still Our Princess. #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/8HDO3se5jD — Bill Sienkiewicz (@sinKEVitch) December 27, 2017

A long time ago, in a galaxy not so far away, a little girl watched a movie about a princess that didn’t need saving, and she grew up and became an aerospace engineer that builds spacecraft and that takes no crap. Thank you, Carrie. #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/n7LM5f8VJO — Steph Evz (@StephEvz43) December 27, 2017

A great Jedi once said, “no one is ever really gone” RIP Carrie Fisher #alwayswithus #carrieonforever pic.twitter.com/ykf12epOBj — brian kesinger (@briankesinger) December 27, 2017