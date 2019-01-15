Broadway icon Carol Channing dies: 'One-of-a-kind inspiration to us all'

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Actress, singer and comedian Carol Channing, best known for her Broadway role in Hello Dolly, died Tuesday at 97.

Her publicist confirmed that Channing died at her home in Rancho Mirage, California, of natural causes. Channing had two strokes in 2018.

Channing is best known for originating the lead role of Dolly Gallagher Levi in the Broadway production of Hello Dolly, which began in 1964. She went on to play Dolly 5,000 more times on Broadway and in various traveling productions.

The current Hello Dolly touring company released a statement on Tuesday. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of the one and only Carol Channing," it read. "She was a 'Dolly' for the ages, and a true icon of the American theater. Betty Buckley and the cast will dedicate tonight's performance in San Diego to her memory."

In addition to Hello Dolly, Channing starred in the Broadway stage versions of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1949), Lend an Ear (1949), The Vamp (1956) and Show Girl (1961).

She also had an extensive film and TV career that earned her nominations for a Golden Globe and Academy Award for her role as Muzzy Van Hossmere in the 1967 musical comedy Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Channing also went on to guest star in the popular TV shows Laugh-In, The Love Boat, The Addams Family, The Muppet Show, Sesame Street and Magnum P.I., to name a few.

Channing received many awards throughout her long career, but one of the most recent was the Tony's Lifetime Achievement Award in 1995.

Those who knew Channing well -- including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Pee-wee Herman, George Takei, Margaret Cho, Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth and Miss Piggy -- took to Twitter Tuesday to honor the legendary actress and singer.

"She rejoins the heavens as a new diamond in the night sky, and as she famously sang, they are a girl's best friend," George Takei tweeted. Wrote Barbra Streisand: "Carol was a true life-force... a kind and effervescent woman who never allowed the parade to pass her by!"

“When the whistles blow

And the cymbals crash

And the sparklers light the sky

I'm gonna raise the roof

I'm gonna carry on

Give me an old trombone

Give me an old baton

Before the parade passes by!”

Goodbye, Carol.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Z6KFQzrcWV — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 15, 2019

Carol was a true life-force…a kind and effervescent woman who never allowed the parade to pass her by! xo B pic.twitter.com/C2WSCsYZbl — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 15, 2019

One of Broadway's greatest lights, Carol Channing, has passed on. She rejoins the heavens as a new diamond in the night sky, and as she famously sang, they are a girl's best friend. Goodbye and farewell, forever our Dolly. https://t.co/0u2zLcAnff — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 15, 2019

A star...a legend...an inspiration. You will forever be missed. R.I.P Carol.



"Laughter is much more important than applause. Applause is almost a duty. Laughter is a reward." - Carol Channing pic.twitter.com/GdSmomRSiJ — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) January 15, 2019

She was show business and love personified ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/isNzReB733 — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) January 15, 2019

Carol Channing was one of the few who paved the path for so many women in theater and beyond... I will forever admire and look up to you, Carol. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/RTUeyqxAtW — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) January 15, 2019

Some say “diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” but those folks clearly never met Carol Channing! Legend, star, friend, and one-of-a-kind inspiration to us all. Kissy, kissy dear Carol! — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) January 15, 2019

Carol Channing performed a piece on my Free To Be album and was adorable. Here she is whispering to me. Hope it’s comedic advice. There was no one better! pic.twitter.com/uxQQxi6N9g — Marlo Thomas (@MarloThomas) January 15, 2019

The parade never passed her by the original one of a kind diamond she was my inspiration and will forever be ladies & gentlemen #CarolChanning hats off to the lady please! pic.twitter.com/fItCKVQDCZ — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) January 15, 2019

“Jam tomorrow, jam yesterday. But never ever jam today!” R.I.P. to an icon. ❤️ Carol Channing pic.twitter.com/Z4G6OcCP91 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 15, 2019

Dear Carol, I knew of you as the iconic #DollyLevi. I want to thank you for inspiring me to sink my teeth into the role of the legendary Dolly in high school and celebrate the strong funny vulnerable young woman in me. May you Rest In Peace and Power. #CarolChanning pic.twitter.com/KrhXd9171j — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) January 15, 2019

Dazzling. Priceless. Durable. Flawless. A diamond.



Carol Channing, 1921-2019.

Rest in peace.



Pic with LL Cool J on stage at the 2004 Tony Awards.#CarolChanning #CarolChanningRIP pic.twitter.com/XMQwkR2fwj — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) January 15, 2019

“The gay community is responsible for so much of my success, and I love them. It's a mutual love affair, really. They make the better audiences too, because they laugh often and loudly." Thank you Carol Channing for a brilliant career and for being a friend. ❤️ https://t.co/XU9tKU92y0 — GLAAD (@glaad) January 15, 2019

