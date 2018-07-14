Live from the Goodwood Festival of Speed

This week, Alex Goy joins Drew at the Goodwood Festival of Speed to talk about what the show means to them and some of the highlights you can expect to see if you can get there this weekend.

Carfection: FtLoC Podcast, Ep. 5 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe to the audio podcast: CNET RSS | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn Radio | FeedBurner | YouTube