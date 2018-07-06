CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Roadshow

Why the Porsche 919 and 911 GT3 are setting our world on fire

Drew and Henry discuss two phenomenal cars from Porsche that are making a splash on road and track.

This week the team discuss the world of Porsche and everything it's done recently to blow our minds. 

We also catch up on all the behind-the-scenes stories from the last few weeks and a look ahead to what's coming up on Carfection. 

Carfection: Ftloc Podcast, Ep. 4

Subscribe to the audio podcast: CNET RSS | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn Radio | FeedBurnerYouTube

Next Article: HP peps up printing with social photos, AR and even customized hotel rooms