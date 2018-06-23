CNET también está disponible en español.

Roadshow

Carfection: For the love of cars Podcast, Ep. 2 - Le Mans, Miatas and more

Follow the Carfection team on the road to Le Mans and take in predictions of the McLaren Senna

Drew Stearne

In this packed episode we start in a Mazda Miata, experience a full weekend of racing at Le Mans and end up back in the studio for the news. Buckle up, you're in for quite the ride. 

Subscribe to the audio podcast: CNET RSS | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn Radio | FeedBurnerYouTube

