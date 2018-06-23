In this packed episode we start in a Mazda Miata, experience a full weekend of racing at Le Mans and end up back in the studio for the news. Buckle up, you're in for quite the ride.
Carfection: FtLoC Podcast, Ep. 2
Subscribe to the audio podcast: CNET RSS | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn Radio | FeedBurner | YouTube
Discuss: Carfection: For the love of cars Podcast, Ep. 2 - Le Mans, Miatas and more
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.