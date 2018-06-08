Carfection: For the love of cars Podcast, Ep. 1 - Manual Porsches and classic Ferraris

This week Drew is holding the fort on his own as Henry is on a well deserved vacation. After the couple of weeks we've had at Carfection it's much needed. With everything from an epic film on the new manual Porsche 911 GT3 to a chance encounter with a Ferrari F40 this episode is full to the brim with some of the hottest cars on the planet.
