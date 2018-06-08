CNET también está disponible en español.

Carfection: For the love of cars Podcast, Ep. 1 - Manual Porsches and classic Ferraris

Welcome to the Carfection audio podcast. This week we cover everything awesome that the Carfection crew have been up to in the past few weeks and look forward to a thrilling 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Drew Stearne

This week Drew is holding the fort on his own as Henry is on a well deserved vacation. After the couple of weeks we've had at Carfection it's much needed. With everything from an epic film on the new manual Porsche 911 GT3 to a chance encounter with a Ferrari F40 this episode is full to the brim with some of the hottest cars on the planet. 

