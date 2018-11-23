Cards Against Humanity sells diamonds, TVs, actual money and more for 99% off

Forget deep discounts on video games. Ignore the doorbuster ads for new TVs. That half price laptop you body-slammed someone's grandma to get? A total rip off.

The best deals of Black Friday can't be had in stores. You can only find them in Cards of Humanity's latest publicity stunt: a truly ridiculous 99-percent off sale.

Want a 2015 Red Ford Fiesta with 25k miles on it? You got it. Just $97.50.

How about the 1.5 carat, lab-grown diamond engagement ring, as pictured above? That'll be just $32.15.

Fine, we know what you really want: Bill Pullman's Actual Flight Suit from the movie Independence Day. $39.95. Don't let this deal go quietly into the night.

OK, technically these deals have already all sold out, but they were all real, and more deals are coming. At least that's what the company promises. "All these products are actually available for 99 percent off," the site says. "If you purchase something we will actually ship it to you.

Card's Against Humanity's deals site, 99percentoffsale.com, puts up one ridiculously discounted item ever ten minutes. So far they've sold $20 bills (for $0.20!), 17th-century weaponry, ponchos and an $34, 85-inch Sony 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV.

Getting the deals isn't easy, though. In addition to beating other shoppers through the checkout process, you have to answer a question to prove you're not a robot.

This isn't the first time Cards Against Humanity has pulled a ridiculous publicity stunt. It once turned into a potato chip company. Another time, it raised prices for Black Friday, charging customers $5 more for their card game than the normal price. Last year, the company allowed customers to donate to a fund that exclusively paid for the digging of a giant hole in the middle of nowhere.

That's Cards Against Humanity for you.

Now go enjoy the best, most ridiculous deal in holiday savings.

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage