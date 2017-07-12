Cards Against Humanity For Her is same game, but costs more

Cards Against Humanity

Do you like Cards Against Humanity, the delightfully dirty party game that began as a Kickstarter project in 2010? Do you like it enough to pay more for the exact same game, just because it's labeled for women, and comes in a pink box?

On Tuesday, the snarky game company announced Cards Against Humanity For Her, a hot-pink slap in the face to what's been called the "pink tax," where products aimed at women charge more (think pink disposable razors or pink kids' bicycles).

"Everyone hates it when the men retire to the parlor to discuss the economy and the various issues of today. What are us ladies supposed to do?" the new game's site asks. "Now there's an answer. Cards Against Humanity for Her. It's exactly the same as the original Cards Against Humanity game, but the box is pink and it costs $5 more."

That means the game -- again, exactly the same except for the pink packaging -- costs $30 (around £23 or AU$40).

"Why?" the site asks after stating the higher price. "Because you're worth it. Avocado face peels." (Jokes aside, all profits from the pink version of the game will be donated to Emily's List, the political action committee that works to elect pro-choice Democratic women.)

The girly game also "pairs nicely with a glass of chilled white wine," and is "there for you when you need a good cry," the site proclaims.

If you need to fill in some of the blank cards that come with the game, maybe try a Bic For Her pen, 2012's famed weird writing instrument that was supposedly designed for a woman's hand.

