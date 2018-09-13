Captive State trailer gives thanks to alien invaders, or else

Unemployment is down. Poverty has been eradicated. And all we have to do to make sure all this stays steady -- as seen in the first trailer for new movie Captive State -- is bow to alien conquerors.

The gritty new sci-fi flick is set years after an occupation by extraterrestrial invaders and examines the lives of both collaborators and dissidents. John Goodman and Vera Farmiga star in the movie, which its creators describe as similar to District 9 and Arrival.

Captive State breaks out in March 2019.