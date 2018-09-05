Captain Marvel first look fills me with hope

Brie Larson made sure we all knew it was coming last night and yet we still weren't properly prepared for our first look at the heroine Captain Marvel, thanks to Entertainment Weekly. Until now, very little has been officially know about the movie.

Captain Marvel arrives next year on International Women's Day, March 8, capping off the longest wait we've had between MCU movies in years. The film will be the 21st in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first female-led in the universe and we are Here For It.

We know Larson will be playing Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who becomes a superhero after a meeting with the Kree alien named Mar-vell; her powers include flight, super strength, the ability to absorb and use energy (meaning she can shoot energy blasts and lasers from her hands).

Now, thanks to EW we also know more about where we'll begin the film and what we'll see. "Captain Marvel sidesteps the traditional origin-story template, and when it begins, Carol already has her powers," writes Devan Coogan.

And Larson gave us more on the extremely human character when speaking to EW: "She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She's also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she's the first one out there and doesn't always wait for orders. But the (not) waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw."

Director Anna Boden expands on that, saying "what makes (Danvers) special is just how human she is. She's funny, but doesn't always tell good jokes. And she can be headstrong and reckless and doesn't always make the perfect decisions for herself. But at her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity — and all of its messiness."

We have all been clamoring for a look at Larson in costume and her character, and with no official releases yet we were getting antsy, especially after last month's "accidental" merchandise reveals.

Captain Marvel is directed by the team of Boden and Ryan Fleck, and the film also stars Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Annette Benning, Samuel L. Jackson and more.

The big question now is: How long till a trailer, Marvel?

