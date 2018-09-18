That cat in the new Captain Marvel poster is really an alien

Marvel

Put your "Carol Danvers is a cat lady" meme away.

As the first Captain Marvel trailer debuted on Tuesday, Marvel Studios released the first official poster for the film online as well. And that's where we see the cat.

That cat, which you can faintly see in the bottom left side of the new poster, is not a normal feline. In fact, it isn't really a regular Earth-bound kitty at all.

Now playing: Watch this: Captain Marvel trailer shows Carol Danvers' backstory,...

Enlarge Image Marvel

The cat is actually an alien species called Flerken that just so happens to look like a run-of-the-mill cat.

Not knowing her cat was an alien species, Danvers ironically named her pet Chewie after Star Wars Wookiee sidekick Chewbacca.

In the Marvel comics, the Flerken are revealed when Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, meets the Guardians of the Galaxy in the 2014 comic Captain Marvel #7.

Rocket Raccoon from Guardians figures out the cat is really a Flerken alien and fails to prevent it from spawning 117 little Flerken creatures via eggs.

Apparently, Flerken aliens can survive in the space's atmosphere and teleport. Flerkens come equipped with toxic tentacles that shoot out of their mouths.

The unusual alien species can also store entire universes within their mouths, according to the Marvel comics.

So seeing fur fly on a fighting Flerken might just be the coolest thing ever for fans to see when Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, hits theaters worldwide next year on International Women's Day, March 8.