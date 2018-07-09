Captain Marvel's Brie Larson, Ryan Fleck celebrate the end of filming

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel is flying off set and into the wild blue yonder, as the next Marvel movie has just wrapped shooting.

Star Brie Larson and co-director Ryan Fleck announced the accomplishment over the weekend with Instagram posts marking the end of their filming schedule.

Larson's post lists last Friday as her last day, marks Saturday as "Home" and Sunday onward as "Freedom." The other days are covered with a Captain Marvel clapperboard signed by cast and crew.

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Jul 8, 2018 at 1:35pm PDT

Co-director Ryan Fleck's post zooms in on last Friday being listed as "Day 75 of 75" with the caption "We got next..." likely highlighting that Captain Marvel is the next movie to hit screens from the MCU. Fleck is co-directing the film with Anna Boden.

We got next... A post shared by Ryan Fleck (@fleck.ryan) on Jul 6, 2018 at 5:32pm PDT

The movie is currently scheduled for a March 8, 2019 release date. Want to know more? Check out our Captain Marvel explainer here.