Captain America-themed burger may be the best Fourth of July meal

A Captain America burger for #4thofJuly may be the most American thing you'll ever make. Get cookin' with this easy recipe from @Lord_of_Q! pic.twitter.com/MFEvd2vtGL — Captain America (@CaptainAmerica) July 1, 2017

Looking for the perfect Fourth of July main course to go with your American flag cake? In a tweet sent out Saturday, Marvel recommends you make Captain America burgers, complete with the First Avenger's shield drawn on in ketchup and mayo.

Marvel enlisted Chef Myron Mixon, four-time world barbecue champion and owner of Myron Mixon's Pitmaster Barbeque in Alexandria, Virginia, to create the Super Soldier sammich.

"Nothin' better in the world on Fourth of July than having the number-one, all-American superhero, Captain America," Mixon says before he gets to, well, mixin'. The recipe looks easy as well as delicious, but where did he get that Cap-shield shaped burger press and how can we get one of our own?