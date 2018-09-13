Can't wait for AirPower? $50 Hyper adapter charges AirPods wirelessly

Hyper

AirPower is nowhere to be found, but Hyper has an alternative.

On Wednesday, the Apple accessories maker said it was selling a wireless charger adapter that will juice up your Apple AirPods for $49.99. The HyperJuice Wireless Charger Adapter clips onto your AirPod charging case, allowing you to charge the earbuds wirelessly with a 5W Qi charger.

Make your own Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case today! Wirelessly charge AirPods with any Qi charger. https://t.co/OAySLbdk8V — HYPER (@Hyper) September 12, 2018

Hyper's adapter fills a hole that many observers had hoped Apple would fill at its iPhone event on Wednesday. Last September, German-language site MacPrime reported a wireless AirPod charging case was in the works that would pair with Apple's AirPower Charging Mat. AirPower was rumored to debut this month, but we haven't seen any announcement yet.

AirPods 2, the rumored high-end wireless earphones with noise cancellation, water resistance and wireless charging, also didn't show up at the Apple event. But some speculated the event's opening video offered a hint that AirPods 2 is coming. The clue: A character wearing wireless earphones uses the key phrase "Hey Siri" without touching the earphones.

Neither Hyper nor Apple immediately responded to a request for comment.