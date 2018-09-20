Can't stream PS4 and PS2 games? PlayStation Now adds downloads

Sarah Tew/CNET

Turns out the rumors were true.

On Thursday, Sony announced that it's adding the option to download PS4 and PS2 games to its PlayStation Now online service.

PlayStation Now lets you stream a catalogue of PlayStation games to your Windows PC or PlayStation 4. Streaming games requires you to have a strong internet connection, but by adding downloaded games, PS Now gives you the option to play offline or when your internet connection isn't so great.

Sony says the feature will roll out to PS Now subscribers over the next few days. It also says that downloaded games will support DLC and microtransactions, as well as save data through the PS Now cloud. So you shouldn't have to worry about losing any progress between devices.

A PlayStation Now subscription usually costs $20 per month, but you can get it on sale for $10 a month or $100 a year until Sept. 25.