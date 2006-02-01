Canon's new DVD camcorder: Canon DC40

Canon has followed up on its DC10 and DC20 DVD camcorders with the DC40, a DVD camcorder that specializes in wide-screen movie capture. This new model will compete with Sony's line of DVD camcorders, including the popular Handycam DCR-DVD403. The camcorder uses wide-screen high-resolution 16:9 shooting, which Canon claims uses a larger proportion of the camcorder's CCD than other cameras do. It boasts a 2.7-inch, 16:9 LCD screen for full-screen, cinema-proportion capture and playback. The DC40 also offers 4.3-megapixel still-image capturing. The Canon DC40 ships in March and will retail for around $900.
