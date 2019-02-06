Canon EOS RP photos and specs may have leaked

Nokishita

As we approach CP+, Japan's big camera show that runs from Feb 28 to March 3 this year, we're naturally seeing rumors of anticipated camera announcements heat up. One of the more anticipated reveals is the prosumer model of Canon's full-frame EOS R series, supposedly dubbed the "EOS RP" and expected to cost $1,300 (about £1,000 and AU$1,825).

Reliable leaker Nokishita Camera has posted some specs and what look like standard marketing render shots of the camera, which looks like its higher-end sibling from the front, but with Canon's more consumer-oriented control layout on the top and a different location for the viewfinder's eye sensor.

It will supposedly ship in a kit with the RF 24-105mm f4 lens, which makes sense since it's the cheapest RF lens available -- at $1,100 -- though it's possible the rumored 24-240mm f4-6.3 lens (which looks like a far more consumer-oriented, all-around lens) will be the kit lens to keep the price in a reasonable range.

Nokishita

Rumored specifications include:

26.2-megapixel full-frame Dual Pixel CMOS sensor

DIGIC 8

5 frames per second continuous shooting (that's likely with single AF)

ISO 100 to 40000, with expanded range down to ISO 50 and up to ISO 102400

OLED EVF

3-inch articulated LCD

Dual Sensing IS (Canon's optical plus electronic stabilization system)

Weighs 400g/14.1 oz (which is pretty light for its class)

Support for Servo AF and Video AF in Eye AF (via Canon Rumors)



Note that the sensor specs sound a lot like that of the EOS 6D Mark II, the slightly more expensive DSLR equivalent to the RP, though the continuous shooting speed is slower.

If Canon really does price it at $1,300, that would put it at about the same level as the last-generation Sony A7 II, which has similar specs.

Canon didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.