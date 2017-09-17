Canelo-GGG fight ends in a draw, and Twitter's all tied up

What's that they say about ties being like kissing your sister? Well, pucker up. (Not you, Jaime Lannister.)
On Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady (GGG) Golovkin battled to a split decision draw. Judge Adalaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 for Alvarez, Judge Dave Moretti gave it to Golovkin 115-113 for Golovkin, and Judge Don Trella couldn't break the tie, scoring it 114-114.
CBS called the fight "one of the most competitive superfights on paper that boxing has seen in recent years," but like many, gave the fight to Golovkin, 117-111.
But many fans wanted a one-way-or-the-other decision and weren't afraid to complain about it.
Naturally, the scoring -- especially Byrd's -- was called out as suspect.
After the tie was announced, memes flew like punches.
But with a draw in the books, it's never too early to talk rematch.
