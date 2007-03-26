Canada 1, USA 0: Canada gets HTC Vox first

Our lucky, lucky neighbors to the north. Today, HTC announced the availability of the CDMA HTC Vox (aka HTC S720) for Canadian carrier, Telus, with a probable summer release for the United States. The GSM version of the Vox was officially unveiled at 3GSM World Congress, and as we noted then, the smart phone features
Our lucky, lucky neighbors to the north. Today, HTC announced the availability of the CDMA HTC Vox (aka HTC S720) for Canadian carrier, Telus, with a probable summer release for the United States. The GSM version of the Vox was officially unveiled at 3GSM World Congress, and as we noted then, the smart phone features
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.